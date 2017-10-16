The Maldives, fundraising and fun times at Lord Roberts on The Green

The last 6 weeks have passed and I have finally found the time to sit down to put pen to paper to write my HELLO! blog.

I really feel like I let my followers down when I don’t get the chance to write my blog and I’m not making excuses but during my break from filming A Place in The Sun (which I mentioned I would be taking in my last blog), I’ve been putting a lot of my time and energy into some really worthy charity fundraising events.

I previously mentioned that Tahlia had a follow up appointment with the consultant following her MRI scan. We got the best news ever when Tahlia got the all clear from her Cancer and Tumor scare. It makes me feel sick writing those words but she is fine and although she will have to have a follow up in 6 months’ time, the consultants put the mysterious lumps on her back down to a virus. They had never seen anything like it and even though it’s a mystery, they have gone. Following this scare we hosted a family fun day at Lord Roberts on The Green to raise money for the South East Cancer Care Centre based in Purley.

The children enjoyed face painting, character balloons, a puppet show from The Purple Teapot Company, and cupcake decorating. Our raffle included 3 Baby Jogger City Tour Strollers kindly donated by Baby Jogger. The sun shone and everyone had a lot of fun. I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped out.

Lord Roberts on The Green really is going from strength to strength. We now have a large variety of vegan produce and a fantastic menu thanks to our manager Indianna Scorziello. Not only is she running the shop (which now has over 20 staff, it’s bigger than we originally anticipated and is becoming a real asset to the community), she has set up a YouTube channel and is building some great content about all things vegan. You can check it out here – https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCIXuvk31gLBHB-cRqfXSdfQ.

In September we welcomed illusionist and mind reader FORZONI to the shop. All of our events are on a small scale basis with only 50 tickets available but FORZONI performed to a packed house and he was absolutely incredible. As well as being a performer he is a mind coach and has recently released a personal development app called MYND. You can find out more about it here http://mynd-app.com/ and if you are planning an event and looking for some amazing entertainment, I can’t recommend FORZONI highly enough.

I can’t believe it’s the middle of October already and as it’s Breast Cancer awareness month we thought it would be lovely to host a Ladies night to raise money for the Pink Ribbon Foundation. The ladies who came enjoyed a presentation about skincare and makeup from ‘This Morning’s’ Hayley Sparkes, and the goody bags included Smile lab teeth whitening strips, gifts from Nouveau lashes and some lovely pink lip balm as well as lots of other bits. The evening was topped off with a live performance from Lauren Downing who sang one of her original songs about self worth following a battle with anorexia and bulimia. It was incredibly moving and we raised a great deal for the charity.

Away from the shop I attended the Haven House Hospice charity ball in London. Attending events like this make me realise just how important all the fundraising events we are putting on are. I spent the evening with Hayley Sparkes, Kate Garraway and Doctor Ranji and we had a lovely time. Listening to some of the stories was extremely inspiring.

I wore a 50’s inspired dress from Chi Chi with some nice nude heels. I wore one of my current favourite lipsticks from Mac, Velvet Teddy.

Finding time for fitness at the moment is tough, even though I have my own fitness app! I’m finding motivation at the new David Lloyd that has opened in Purley. As I am local, they asked me if I would officially open it for them and I was honoured to be able to do it. Almost 10 years ago, when the gym was a different chain, I had one of my first dates with Alex playing tennis there, so it holds a special place in my heart. The new facilities are incredible. There are so many tennis courts, the social side is lovely and the children’s soft play and classes are amazing. I’m trying to use the gym three times a week and am making the most of the fact that now Rocco is at pre school 5 mornings a week, it’s the ideal opportunity to go.

Many of you will have heard that Monarch (an airline I partnered with) has sadly ceased trading. Most of the people that were stuck abroad are now back home and it’s unfortunate for those who had booked holidays and could not travel. I haven’t had any contact with the airline because I’m sure they have a lot of important issues to sort out. Hamilton’s Hotspots will still continue and I actually have some exciting new things that will be happening.

Despite of all the crazy running around I managed to find time to treat myself to a Murad facial at House of Fraser in London. I’d heard of this brand but never tried any of their products before. Created by an American Doctor, the skincare range has a great medical concept and is results driven. My facial included a neck and shoulder massage which was an unexpected treat. The consultant put a skincare program in place and I am looking forward to seeing the results going forward.

My facial was actually part of my much needed holiday preparation. I treated myself to an LVL (lash – LIFT VOLUME LENGTHEN) and brow tint at a local salon to get ready for my trip to the Maldives.

Unfortunately there were no direct flights for us to get to Male so we boarded a 10-hour flight to Sri Lanka, then took a 1 and half hour flight to Male before getting on a sea plane and flying 30 minutes to the island of Mirihi. It’s sounds like quite an epic journey with a 2 year old and 3 year old but we did it and Rocco and Tahlia travelled extremely well. We did benefit from the fact that the flight to Sri Lanka was a night flight and the children slept the whole way! We bumped into Montana and Georgia from Love Island on the flight. I have to admit never to have watched the show but Alex recognised them and they were both lovely!

So now we are in Mirihi – literally one of my favourite places on Earth. There really is no where else quite like it and over the next 10 ten days you’ll find me here…

As soon as we are back I’ll be hitting the ground running back to filming so for now I’m going to kick back, relax and enjoy…

Lots of love,

Laura xx