Cole LOVES crawling and standing up

I’m really happy to be fronting a new campaign called “Give Up Clothes for Good” to support Cancer Research UK for kids and teens along with TKMaxx. It’s a brilliant campaign and so easy to get involved. You basically just drop off your unwanted clothes, homeware and accessories to your nearest TKMaxx store and the money raised goes towards Cancer Research. It’s such an incredible charity that desperately needs funding. What these children have to go through is just heartbreaking and since becoming a mum myself I feel so strongly about supporting a campaign like this. It’s always great to have a clear out at this time of year so why not drop it off at your local TKMaxx!

Cole is doing great and growing up far too quickly! He’s pulling himself up to stand on anything he can find and he even stood on his own for a few seconds this week but then he loses his balance and falls on his bottom. He LOVES being free to crawl around and play, he’s in to EVERYTHING. He’s got his top two front teeth coming through too but he seems to be coping pretty well and it’s not affecting his sleep too much which I’m happy about cos running round after him all day is pretty exhausting! He’s laughing a lot too and finds Bobby particularly amusing which is lovely to watch. It gives me a snap shot into the future and how much fun they’re gonna have together… when they’re not fighting over toys of course!

I’m loving having Bake Off back on TV. It always takes a minute to adapt to new presenters and judges but to be honest I watch it for the baking and I love it! The challenges are harder than ever and the standard is high which makes it great TV. I actually took part in the celebrity Bake Off for Sport Relief a few years ago so I have a real insight as to how it all works and it’s weird watching it now after having been in the tent and going through it myself. Obviously they are working at a completely different level but it’s crazy how the time flies by so quickly in the Bake Off tent and things always go wrong when you’re under pressure. It’s a tough show to do but so much fun to watch.