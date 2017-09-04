Bobby is three today! I honestly cannot believe how the years have flown. We had a fab party for him at the weekend and we were so lucky with gorgeous sunshine all day! In the last blog I told you how I was planning a Three Little Pigs themed party because Bobby is literally obsessed with the story and watches it every day. He also spends hours acting out the story and playing the Big Bad Wolf so we really went to town on it. I made a Three Little Pigs themed cake and Justin made houses for the kids to play in.

I was expecting a few bales of hay and a pile of sticks but Justin doesn’t do anything by half so he made proper houses, they were brilliant! We had 3 pig balloons, I made piggy biscuits, piggy buns and Justin even made an appearance as the Big Bad Wolf. I have to be honest I had a lot of fun planning it cos it was such a fun theme but it was so lovely to see the kids enjoying it so much. Bobby absolutely loved having all his friends there and totally loved being the birthday boy, he’s such a sociable little thing. I honestly can’t believe what a little character he is, he cracks me up daily and I’m very proud of the little person he’s become. My baby has gone but I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow and entertain us all.

Cole is 8 months now and I’ve finally got my head around working out again. Bobby certainly gave me an incentive to get back to it when he told me to put my squashy belly away one day! It made me laugh cos kids are so honest but at the same time I think it gave me the kick up the bum I needed. I think I’ve just been far too tired up to now but Cole’s been sleeping well so I’ve actually enjoyed working out again. There’s no denying there are days where I just know it’s not gonna happen but I’m definitely trying to make the effort to do more even if it’s only the 7 minute work out app while the boys are watching. They actually find it quite entertaining watching me jumping up and down like a mad woman and Bobby even acts like a personal trainer, it’s hilarious.