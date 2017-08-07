Cole has cut his bottom teeth

Cole is almost eight months now and has changed so much over the past few weeks! He’s started clapping and even recognises the word and responds by showing off his new party trick which I think is amazing. Babies’ brains are developing so quickly at this age and you can tell they really understand a lot of what you’re saying now which I love. There have been lots of developments with Cole over the last fortnight, he’s just cut both his front bottom teeth too bless him. I could definitely tell he was little bit troubled by them as he was sleeping really well and then suddenly starting waking again and wanting lots of cuddles. It must be painful for them. My sister Sally recommended Anbesol liquid which is brilliant! You can get it from the chemist and it’s the only thing I’ve found that actually numbs the gum to take the pain away. He’s started sleeping again now that they’re both through… until the next one cuts that is!

He’s also very close to crawling and getting frustrated that he hasn’t quite got the hang of it. He crawls backwards and pivots round in a circle but can’t quite work out the coordination to go forward. He’s done a couple of tentative moves forward but then just rocks back and forth on all fours getting very annoyed! I have to say with Bobby I was desperate for him to start crawling but I know how hard it is once they’re on the move as it’s my second so I don’t mind if Cole wants to take his time! It’s a whole different ball game once they’re crawling and you cannot take your eyes off them for a second! He’s still the smiliest baby ever.

As it’s the school holidays we’ve had our nephew Tristan, Justin’s sister’s son saying with us for the week. Tristan is ten and absolutely amazing with Bobby and Cole and they adore him. He’s such a lovely boy and a dream to look after so we’ve had a really fun week! We went to Chessington World of Adventure the other day which was fab! Bobby was so excited to go on the Gruffalo river ride and he loved it! He pretty much knows the Gruffalo story off by heart so he’s the perfect age for it. There were loads of other rides for his age too which was brilliant! I love rollercoasters so Justin and I took it in turns to go on the big rides with Tristan, I forgot how much fun they are! I wasn’t sure if I’d have lost my bottle but once I’d been on one I got a taste for it!

I can’t believe Sarah is in the Big Brother house! I’ve managed to watch a couple of episodes and it’s actually really bizarre seeing someone you know so well in there. I think she’s really brave to put herself out there like that as it’s a lot of pressure and such an intense environment to be in. Sarah can sometimes be easily overwhelmed so I really hope she’s ok in there and enjoys the experience. She’s been great on the bits I’ve seen so far. I also know Helen Lederer as we were in Horrid Henry the movie together and I’ve worked with her again since and she’s hilarious, a really lovely woman and has been in the business a long time so I’m sure she’ll look out for Sarah.