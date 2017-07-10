Talking all things motherhood with Giovanna Fletcher and Izzy Judd

It was lovely to catch up with HELLO!’s editor Rosie Nixon at her book launch for Amber Green takes Manhattan at The Fleming Hotel. I’ve already packed it in my suitcase for my holiday read next week. I had a good chat to Giovanna Fletcher and Izzy Judd about all things motherhood. I’ve met them both briefly before but never had a chance to chat properly. It’s always nice to compare stories as we all have kids of similar age and their partners were both doing the whole promo trail in McFly at the same time as Girls Aloud so we have lots in common. Izzy has also just released her book Dare To Dream following Giovanna’s book Happy mum, Happy baby. Izzy’s is an account of her struggle to conceive her first baby. She has now fallen pregnant a second time naturally which is so lovely. I love how honest they have both been in their books on motherhood. I think it’s so refreshing and great for young mums to be able to read their books and find comfort in them.

We took Bobby and Cole to the new CBeebies hotel at the weekend. It was a real family trip as Justin’s daughter Chloe also came. The hotel was amazing! Every room was themed and fully equipped with everything you could possibly need for young children. We stayed in the Postman Pat and the In The Night Garden rooms and Bobby couldn’t believe his eyes. He also met Mr Tumble which as most mums with young children know is like meeting royalty to kids!

Bobby was chatting away to all his favourite characters from the show and wasn’t fazed in the slightest. He was completely wired by the time he went to bed but it was a such a fun night for him. Justin took the boys to CBeebies Land the following day with Chloe as I had to be up crazy early to travel to Liverpool to present British Style Collective.

I managed to get myself up and out of the hotel at 5am so the car could take me to the Liverpool Echo arena and start hair and make up for the press call at 7am! It was such a fun event to host. British Style Collective is made by the creators of The Clothes Show that was in Birmingham for years and years and it has been revamped, renamed and made its debut in Liverpool this weekend. It’s a huge celebration of British fashion with catwalk shows and fashion talks. It was such a fab event to be a involved in, I really loved it. I presented the two main catwalk shows at the Echo Arena and took part in a fashion discussion at the St George’s Hall with Jo Elvin, Caryn Franklin and Lisa Snowdon which was really interesting.

The discussion was about dressing for success and how much what we wear actually impacts our confidence and how we feel. I don’t usually think that deeply about these things but it really is true that clothes really do massively effect how we feel. It was a buzzing weekend in Liverpool but I was glad to get home to my boys after an 18-hour day. We off on our holidays today so it’s been a mad rush to get everything sorted as you need to think about so much when you take a baby away but I’m so excited to take Cole on his first summer holiday!