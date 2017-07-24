First family holiday with Cole!

So I just got back from my family hols and we had such a brilliant time! We went to Portugal to an area I’ve been to several times before. It was our first holiday with Cole so I wanted a bit of familiarity as it makes everything so much easier. We had a villa with our own little pool in a resort with another big pool and loads of things for the kids to do. Having our own pool at the villa meant we could make the most of the time to relax while the boys were napping which was great! Bobby has never been interested in the pool before and he’s still a little nervous but we made real progress by the end of the week and he started to really enjoy it and getting a little bit more confident. At the beginning of the week he would only sit on the first step and watch us all swimming but my the end he was jumping in and letting me catch him and loving it! He mostly enjoyed squirting me with his water pistol while I was sunbathing though unsurprisingly!

I was a bit nervous about how we’d cope on holiday with both of them as they’re still so young but we had Justin’s daughter Chloe with us too so it was fine. It’s still always challenging having to mess up their routine to go out for dinner though. I have to say most dinner times meant Justin and I playing jack in the box getting up and down with kids to keep them entertained. It’s tricky when they’re so young though as they get bored just sitting and having dinner.

Despite that we had such a fab time and the boys loved it too. Cole is doing really well with his food so it was nice that we could involve him in our dinner time a bit, he would sit and munch on his little baby crisps and Bobby loved ordering his own drink and food and feeling all grown up. He would usually be more interested in dessert than his meal though but I guess that’s true of most 2 year olds!