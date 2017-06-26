Dealing with the heatwave with Bobby and Cole

Well it’s been a scorching few weeks! I have to say I love the sun but I can’t take the heat! My boys have basically been naked 24 hours a day and there’s been a lot of paddling pool and hose pipe action! Bobby absolutely loves being outside watering the flowers and playing with the sprinkler. Cole hasn’t enjoyed it so much though. I think babies just get fed up and uncomfortable in the heat so I’ve been doing my best to keep him cool. My electric bill will have doubled this month from the multiple fans we’ve had to have on constantly but on the plus side my washing pile is non existent cos my boys don’t wanna wear clothes!

This hot weather has made me realise it’s time to bare my post baby body which is a moment I’ve been dreading to be honest! I think all women feel the pressure when summer comes round and we know we have to dare to bare but it’s far worse when you’re still carrying extra baby weight. I never let myself get too down about it cos I know I will get there eventually but I’m going on holiday in a few weeks and it’s still a bit daunting thinking of wearing a bikini! I have actually managed one work out since Cole was born but I’ve been so tired running round after the two of them and getting up in the night that I just haven’t been able to focus and make it part of my life again. The way I see it is we have enough pressure as women and mums that we certainly don’t need to add the pressures of working out and size to the equation before we feel ready. Right now I’m focusing on looking after my boys and juggling work commitments that are coming up. I’ll just have to suck it up this summer and accept I won’t be back in my normal summer wardrobe just yet!

I caught up with Denise a few days ago at an industry lunch at the Ivy Club in London. It was so lovely to see her as it’s been a while cos we’ve both been so busy. Denise and I got to know each other climbing Kilimanjaro and doing Strictly together and I absolutely love her. She’s always looking out for me when it comes to the industry cos she’s been in the business a long time and knows it inside out. I really appreciate her help and we’re always mentally planning some fun show we’ll do together one day, it’s just about getting the timing right.

I also caught up with another good friend from the business, Brian Dowling and his husband Arthur. I’ve known them for nearly 10 years as Arthur was a dancer for Girls Aloud for years. He’s now a choreographer and going to work in New York for a while so we wanted to have a little get together before he left. They’re such a lovely couple and both hilarious and good company so we had a fab night! My sister Sally came along too as she’s become good friends with them over the years. Sal also has a young baby, my nephew Teddy, who is only five months, so it was really nice for us both to let our hair down for a change. Of course we paid for it the next day but hey that’s the price you pay when you have young children. I wouldn’t change it for the world, they’re both at such cute stages at the moment I’m loving it.