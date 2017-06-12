Cole is starting to eat solid food

I’ve had a busy few weeks with promotion for The Lodge as the new season started on Friday. It’s been nice being back at work. I popped into This Morning for an interview which is always lovely and it was good to see Fearne Cotton and Emma Willis there on the show, it felt like working mothers special, we caught up about our little ones backstage. I tried the world’s strongest coffee which I was quite excited about cos since I’ve had children I feel like coffee is my best friend but I actually didn’t dare drink too much cos it came with serious health warnings! I’m pretty sure I’m nearly immune to caffeine by now but I wasn’t gonna risk it!

I also appeared on Sunday Brunch yesterday which is one of my favourite shows to do cos I’m such a foodie. I love getting involved with the cooking segments and trying all the different recipes. Most people just try out of politeness but I actually ask them to save me a bit of every recipe to try cos I don’t wanna miss out! I ended up chatting to John Barnes about babies and he said he got all his babies sleeping through the night cos he would always wake up first cos he’s such a light sleeper. Sunday Brunch is very different to other shows you do as it’s on for three hours and you sit at the table with everyone else throughout that time so you end up chatting to people about all sorts. I never thought I’d be getting tips from a football legend about getting my baby to sleep though!

Cole is 6 months now so I’ve started to wean him on to solid food. So far he seems to have taken to it really well! I started him on baby rice and he seems very excited when he sees food and is doing really well with keeping it down. He does mess around with it a bit before he actually swallows but that’s totally normal as it’s a whole new skill he’s never done before! Weaning can be hard work with all the blending and planning and mess but I love that they can start to experience and enjoy food. I remember this being a real turning point with Bobby where everything got a lot easier. His tummy was more settled, he slept better and I loved that I didn’t have to rely on feeding him milk to keep him happy all the time. It’s much easier when you can just give them a little snack or something when you’re out and about. I’ve also started to wean him off breastfeeding which I think is a natural progression when you introduce food. I’m not in any rush but I think 6 months is a good amount of time and I’ll just naturally start introducing more bottles here and there. I guess this means my baby is already growing up which is crazy, I really can’t believe how the time flies by!

Now Cole goes down at 7 I have my evenings back again and my guilty pleasure is Love Island On ITV 2, I love it. If you haven’t become hooked like me, the show is based on a group of girls and boys who are put in a villa together and in order to stay in the show they have to be coupled up. There is an odd number of girls or boys so whoever doesn’t get picked at the end of the week has to leave the villa. I think the nature of the show just means it creates lots of drama and is very entertaining! At the moment I think my favourite is Marcel who used to be in the Blazin Squad, he just seems like a genuinely decent guy. Blazin Squad were around at the beginning of our Girls Aloud days and I always remember thinking they were sweet cos they were so young. It’s crazy cos Marcel is actually the oldest person in the villa at 31 which makes me feel seriously old!