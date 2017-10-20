Christmas is coming!

We have hit the ground running in preparation for Christmas! I’ve started wrapping the Christmas presents – I know some of you think that’s crazy, but I have to be extremely well organised as it gets SOOO busy for us in the lead up to the day.

Some of you may know that we have our own farm, so Christmas is one of the busiest times of the year as we sell our KellyBronze Turkeys. Our orders are coming in thick and fast, which is great as we’re beginning to see returning customers. I can hardly believe that this is our 4th year rearing turkeys, we have definitely learnt a lot and I don’t think I could imagine a Christmas without them! Even our customers say they feel it’s like the start of the holiday period for them.

Ace has been super helpful this year with the turkeys’ management. Being one year older is really making a difference and he’s always with either J or I, feeding them and caring for them. If you wanted to order a Christmas Turkey from us this year you can find all the information out on J’s website under the Turkey section – www.JBGill.com.

This week saw the start of Ace’s autumn half term at school. Both J and I had meetings in London so we decided to take Ace with us. It’s something we have tried to embrace as we’ve realised Ace learns a lot by watching what we do and other than a fun way to keep him occupied, it means we can spend time together as a family. Ace especially LOVES being able to go to work with his daddy. As J has to film quite a bit these days, Ace can’t always attend, as he can be a very loud spectator!! This week though, he was allowed to get in the studio booth, speak on the microphone and record some lines from J’s new series of the CBeebies show ‘Down on the Farm’.

This is the cutest picture because he was so proud when they played his voice back to him, “Daddy, I did it, the same as you”! Definitely a proud mummy moment.

I had another really proud mummy moment this week. As Ace has been off school, I thought we could do a few bits at home to keep him occupied. My sister bought him some books to practice his writing for his birthday and to my amazement, he was soooo good! He now is finding it so much fun and wants to show EVERYONE that comes over to the house. I think because he got so much praise from me, he’s trying to see if he can get some more from other people!

Honestly I was so impressed with him, he was great at holding the pen and copying the lines. He found rubbing out the pen lots of fun too! I wholeheartedly recommend getting books like this as a fun activity to do with your little one and start them on the next level of their learning.

Last Saturday, we took to the Strictly audience to go and support our boy Aston Merrygold. After recently taking part in a dance show ourselves, J & I can understand how intense it can be and how much work he’s putting into rehearsals and the show each week. The routines that they are learning are honestly so difficult and I take my hat off to everyone in the competition, as it really isn’t easy. When you factor in having to do the performance LIVE in front of millions of people every week, there truly is a lot of pressure on everybody.

I was absolutely blown away on Saturday with how fantastic the show is.

Aston, we are wishing you the best of luck this Saturday dancing the Waltz and we have our fingers crossed that you can get through to next week – we are rooting for you!!

Isn’t Aston’s other half, Sarah looking absolutely gorgeous in this picture! Sometimes, especially when you’re pregnant, you don’t feel at your best and you certainly don’t feel as though you’re looking your best but I have to say, Sarah is absolutely rocking pregnancy and I can’t wait to meet the new addition to the family. It’s going to be an extra special Christmas this year, that’s for sure!

I hope you all have a great week.

Lots of Love,

Chloe xXx