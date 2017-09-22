Monday night saw J and I dressed up, ball gown and black tie on! We were headed to the National Reality TV Awards, as we had been nominated for Best Performance of 2017.

I was wearing a gorgeous dress from Monsoon; I had so many lovely comments about my dress and J was wearing a tailored suit from Nathan Palmer Bespoke.

Shiny shoes and glittery handbags, we both had our fingers crossed. Our mums came with us as our guests but I have to say, I had forgotten just how demanding theyare getting as they mature gracefully! As we are getting in the car, they BOTH told me that they needed flat shoes, blankets, snacks and water! And mummy Gill even need a specific brand of water for it to be suitable! I mean, surely we were not that demanding as kids…

Oh how the roles are beginning to change!

With the red carpet done, we sat at our table – no.7 – or “lucky” no.7, which is what we were hoping for! We bumped into Susanna Reid from Good Morning Britain; she was nominated in a couple of the categories, individually, and also for Good Morning Britain.

Susanna WON all three awards and I was so happy for her! Her and her team had a brilliant evening, despite the early start the following morning! Our category was called towards the end of the evening and of course, I was excited to see whether we had won or not.

“And the winner for Best Performance of 2017 goes to …… JB & Chloe Gill!!” Oh my goodness, we have WON, we’ve actually won!! We both got up and went to collect our award with beaming smiles on our faces! I was SO happy!

This is the first award we’ve ever won together and it was so great to be recognised for Dance Dance Dance as we really had worked so hard and after finishing in third place, this was icing on the cake for us! I can’t thank the public enough for nominating us, let alone voting for us to win, so I would like to say a BIG thank you to everyone who voted, it truly means a lot to us.

On Tuesday, I was woken up with Ace sooo excited to see our trophy and congratulate us both. However, it wasn’t the only celebration of the week because it was also Ace’s birthday! My little boy was 3! How did that happen?! Seriously time has flown by!

Ace LOVES anything to do with Cars at the moment and he had asked for a Cars themed birthday party AND in particular, a bouncy castle. I have to say; I really enjoy planning and making parties for people, especially kid parties! I was making car shaped sandwiches and watermelon, labeling bottles of water with car stickers, putting up car balloons and even had a ‘Cars’ birthday cake made!

After entertaining 25 children, with pass the parcel, jelly, cake and party bags, I was well and truly exhausted. I can’t even comment on the state of the house! But it was genuinely all worth it seeing the happiness on Ace’s face all day!

One thing that I haven’t mentioned was that my husband has been singing again!! He’s now been officially announced as the newest presenter for BBC Songs of Praise but he’s not only presenting, he’s got the microphone back out too!! We were all really excited to go and watch him at the Royal Albert Hall last weekend, where he sang a solo AND performed alongside Katherine Jenkins and Aled Jones! I was so proud of him, the Royal Albert Hall was sold out and watching him sing again with Ace and the whole family was a memory I will treasure for a long time. The whole of the JLS clan came to support him too, so it was truly a spectacular night and you will be able to see it all on BBC Songs of Praise soon.

Speaking of Songs of Praise, J will be featuring on the Harvest episode this Sunday at 4pm, make sure you tune in to watch.

I hope you all have a great week and speak soon.

Lots of love,

Chloe xXx