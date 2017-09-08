Call me ‘Mrs. President’!

Why is it that two weeks fly by so quickly? I can’t believe the summer holidays are over and everyone’s getting ready to hit September running!

Last weekend, we went to see a fellow HELLO! blogger, Laura Hamilton and her gorgeous family. Alex, Laura’s husband, went to the same secondary school as J, so there was no need to introduce them; they were in full conversation from the moment we met! Laura and Alex have recently just transformed a post office in Purley, Surrey, which was facing permanent closure, into a new café and deli called Lord Roberts on the Green. They managed to retain the Post Office as well, which is a great result for the local community, as too many post offices are closing these days.

I was honestly blown away when I heard their story and how hard they had both worked on this project. The place is stunning and the food is so yummy! I would definitely recommend going, if any of you live locally.

Ace was especially excited to see his new friends, Rocco & Tahlia again, after seeing them both at the In Kind Direct charity day.

Ace is wearing his new, cute, matching tracksuit from a lovely brand called Cribstar. Don’t you just love it how children will play together no matter their age or familiarity? Oh to be young again!

By the look on these three faces, they clearly had the worst time together! I am sure we will be doing it again soon. Thanks for a gorgeous afternoon Laura & Alex.

I’m married to President JB! Haha! Well, at least last weekend I was.

J had been announced some weeks ago as the President of Chatsworth Country Fair 2017. We had all been invited to stay at Chatsworth House, as private guests of the Duke and Duchess of Devonshire. What an honour to be able to stay in such a beautiful place.

The house was absolutely stunning. Ace kept saying, “Mummy & Daddy, is this a castle?” and saying to everyone he walked past, “Thank you, your Majesty”!

We had an amazing welcome and it was great to meet Alan Titchmarsh and his lovely wife, Alison. Alan has been a past President, so he was full of tips for this year’s ‘first family’. We were well looked after and what a lovely weekend we had.

J and the Duke had an early start, which involved speaking to the press and opening the whole event. After watching the Corps of Drums Band, the ‘Jump for Heroes’ paratroopers skydived into the main area.

Ace and I had a quick look around the whole event and went off to try our hands at some archery, something I loved doing when I was younger. I didn’t remember how hard it was!! Ace, as usual took to it like a duck to water *rolls eyes* – he just seems to get straight into everything, first time! Must be beginner’s luck…

If you’d like to have a quick look at the weekend, here’s the link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zh7hlJ6QNd8

Heading back late from the Country Fair down the M1 wasn’t fun when half of it was closed due to road works but we needed to get back to attend a family wedding. However, this was no ordinary wedding, this was a wedding with a twist!

We had arrived at Port Lympne Wild Animal Park. What a stunning venue it was! Lying in 600 acres of beautiful countryside and home to over 700 wild animals, we had a lovely day witnessing J’s cousin Cleo and fiancé, Naz get married.

Look at my two gorgeous boys in their matching outfits made by Nathan Palmer Bespoke Tailoring.

We had an incredibly yummy wedding breakfast and then we were taken on an adventure! We were led onto a passenger truck (yes, in my heels and ALL of our wedding attire) to go on safari!!

Ace thought this was the COOLEST place he had ever been when he saw buffalos, giraffes and even black bears. His whole day was literally made!

I have to say it really was one of the best weddings we have ever been to and certainly the most entertaining!

I hope you’ve all had a great week and enjoy your weekend.

Lots of love,

Chloe xXx