Up, Up & Away

We took a late night drive to Bristol, singing along to songs in the car like we were teenagers again. J and I were going away for a ‘day date’! We arrived at our hotel and got some well-needed rest. With a morning to ourselves, you’d think we’d be enjoying a lie-in, not having a 2-year-old running in to wake us but… Of course not! We woke up even EARLIER than normal! 5am the alarm went off, and I have to say I wasn’t best pleased. However, once we’d showered I was particularly excited for the morning ahead! We were going on a hot air balloon ride!

J and I are both advanced scuba divers, we have both sky dived but we have never, ever been in a hot air balloon! I didn’t really know what to expect before we took off, all I knew was the balloon was A LOT bigger than I had imagined. We climbed into our basket, all wrapped up and thinking it would be cold as it was so early but it was actually really mild this particular morning.

Our pilot was called Nobby, he had flown all over the world, it was amazing to hear so many stories about how his career had unfolded. He explained how the balloon worked just before we were about to leave. The balloon was all ready to go, fire was blasting out hot air and then we finally took off! We looked down, waving to everyone, as we rose above the Field below, smiling and hoping we weren’t going to bump into one of the 99 other balloons flying that morning.

Looking UP in front of us, we could only see balloons and a stunning, clear blue sky. We were in the big, red Virgin balloon; someone’s taking this picture for us! Honestly, the views were spectacular.

As we were floating over Bristol, I couldn’t quite believe how peaceful it was. It was such a calming, relaxing experience and of course, a stunning view.

As Ace is only 2 years old, he wasn’t allowed to come, as you have to be 7 or over. We did manage to FaceTime him while we were up in the sky though! He was soooo excited to see the big balloon but he was even more excited when he saw the pilot “blast that fire”!! Haha! He said, “Mummy and Daddy it’s ok, I will call Fireman Sam, he will save you”! I truly believe he would have loved it as much as we did and I can’t wait until he’s old enough, so that we can fly with him.

It was well worth the long drive to Bristol to experience this incredible scenery. A few people have asked me whether it’s scary and I can let you know first hand, that it 100% is NOT. Any of you that might be scared of heights or speed, you don’t have any funny tummy, roller-coaster feelings, there’s no sense of the heights you ascend to and you can’t even gauge the speed you’re travelling at. It’s something I would recommend for every member of the family!

Over the weekend, we were invited to the 20th celebration of the ‘In Kind Direct’ Charity at The Royal Hospital, Chelsea. HRH The Prince of Wales founded the charity in 1997 and J is an ambassador for another of his charities, The Princes Countryside Fund. Needless to say, we were honoured to have been invited to this special celebration picnic.

In Kind Direct is a charity that distributes consumer goods donated by companies to UK charities working in the UK and overseas, to help ensure that everyone has access to life’s essentials and that no usable product goes to waste. They help impact people’s lives by building their confidence and self esteem, while also improving their health and wellbeing. We were introduced to the CEO of the charity, Robin Boles and we found out that she was a really big fan of ours from ‘Dance, Dance Dance’. Robin mentioned she would be voting for us to win Best Performance at the National Reality TV Awards!! I just wanted to say a big thank you to everyone that has already kindly voted for us, it really means a lot.

Ace had the BEST time at the picnic, he loves a picnic in the garden but the fact that this was a big one, with lots of children his age, was even more exciting! We bumped into fellow Hello! Blogger, Laura Hamilton and her lovely family. The best part of the day, and I didn’t even know it was suppose to happen, was Ace getting to meet Mickey and Minnie Mouse!

I even saw it in that week’s Hello! Magazine, just look at his little beaming face!

We also had some really big news last week; J had been announced as the new, BBC Songs of Praise presenter, something we were all really excited about! He had his first programme go on air last Sunday and I was very impressed with him. J interviewed The Blind Boys of Alabama, who are Grammy Award winning artists and have been in the music industry for over 7 decades! He then stayed over in a church in Wroxeter, which is something new that the ‘Churches Conservation Trust’ have inspired, called “Champing”. I thought he came across really relaxed and I was an extremely proud wife! It topped off a great fortnight of events and I can’t wait to see him back on there again!

In case you missed it, you can watch J’s programme on catch up here:

http://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/b092q6zb/songs-of-praise-edinburgh

I hope you all have a really good week.

Lots of love,

Chloe xXx