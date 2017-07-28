The Flock Has Arrived!!

Big week for us here at the Gill household! Our flock of 200 turkeys has arrived on site! Christmas preparation has well and truly started this week.

They’re sooooo cute at this stage, being only 5 weeks old and so small.

Ace has been waiting for this day since last year and couldn’t wait to wake up and meet the new baby turkeys. The weather really wasn’t that great, so we were wrapped up warm: hoods, coats, jumpers and wellies – ready bright and early for them to arrive!

This is our fourth year farming KellyBronze turkeys. It’s become a real family affair, from looking after them while they’re on site, to organising and running the collection day, which usually takes place on the 23rd December. Looking after our turkeys for the next 5 months plays a massive part in our farm life.

Paul Kelly, the founder of KellyBronze, has followed in his father Derek’s footsteps. Derek had travelled the country to rescue the last remaining flocks of pure bronze Turkeys and he started a lifelong passion – to sustain and build the KellyBronze breed.

Our turkeys are very unique; the birds grow very slowly and therefore, have to be grown for longer, before they reach the desired weights for the Christmas table. Their maturity, combined with our free-range farming, dry plucking (using wax, instead of water) and traditional techniques of hanging in specific temperatures, ensures “greatness” and quality in the taste. Coupled with the distinctive cooking instructions, KellyBronze turkeys really are the ‘perfect’ turkey.

Before we became KellyBronze farmers, neither J nor I were great fans of eating turkey. I personally found it very dry and without it swimming in gravy, I wouldn’t have picked it at all. But I can honestly say that now we’ve discovered KellyBronze, there’s absolutely nothing that could go on our Christmas table to match the taste of a KellyBronze turkey! Needless to say, it is now a very prominent and proud centerpiece to our Christmas table!!

There’s only one place I know that does turkey ALL year round is a restaurant called “Strut and Cluck” in Shoreditch. It features home-inspired (and tested) recipes, from an Eastern Mediterranean heritage. This restaurant has some SERIOUSLY good food and at times, I totally forgot that I was eating JUST vegetables in some of their dishes. I would love to have a cooking lesson from Limor, the creator and executive chef.

J and I went for lunch there with the restaurant owners a while back and if you find yourself in Shoreditch any time soon, I would definitely recommend a visit for some unbelievably yummy and healthy food!

So, our little turkeys have been settling into their new home really well and seem to be growing so quickly already. It’s only been a week! J and I have already had our first couple of orders for Christmas; I know it seems crazy to be looking at ordering things for Christmas in July but I guess it’s another thing ticked off that never ending list of jobs.

Ace’s beaming smile says it all! He wasn’t even able to take his eyes off the turkey for the picture, he was so happy!

After a long week, Ace and I are about to have a chilled afternoon watching the new series of ‘Down on the Farm’ on CBeebies. As you know, we are massive fans, not only because J is the presenter but also because Ace literally LOVES the farm so much. If he could spend all day out there, he would – with or without daddy – and it’s just a bonus to be able to watch it while on TV too!

If your children are the same and have a passion for the outdoors, or even if they’ve never seen it before, make sure you tune into CBeebies to watch the new series today at 5pm.

I do hope you all have a good week and if you were interested in ordering, or at least looking at choosing a KellyBronze Turkey for Christmas this year, our website is: www.KellyBronzeFarmers.com/JB

Sending lots of love,

Chloe xXx