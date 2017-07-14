The Jet Setting Family

Last time we spoke, I was sitting on a plane heading off into the impending clouds! That was exactly 2 weeks go now! I can’t believe I’ve been and gone and it doesn’t even feel like it happened!! Isn’t that just the worst feeling ever??

We jetted off to Spain for a few days away with some work mixed in between, so I was looking forward to our family holiday/working trip. The weather was stunning and I was so excited to be sitting on a sun lounger, getting some rays onto my body! The amount of luggage I was carrying did become a bit of a joke! Car seats, prams and a case EACH – such is the reality of travelling with children and, might I add, I only have one child! What’s gonna happen when there are two young Gill children running around?! I have to say I did miss my Doona, an incredible, multi-purpose pram, which niftily converted into a pram seat and was the bedrock of Ace’s travel when he was little. He’s too big for it now, so more luggage was the only option! Ace found it very amusing and having his car seat travelling around with him was apparently the “best thing ever”. “Mummy this is sooooooo cool, look at me!!”.

We stayed in a beautiful apartment and we met the loveliest neighbors, who allowed Ace to use their grandchild’s ‘bike’ for our time there. In Ace’s words, that was “Unbelievable”! Ace wouldn’t get off the bike for anyone and it was taken into every restaurant, onto every beach and on any outing we made while we were in Spain! I thought it might have been the end of the world having to give it back but he was surprisingly very good and happy, thanking the elderly couple for letting him use it.

After our few days in Spain, eating lots of paella, fresh watermelon and sipping piña coladas on the beach, we were heading to Germany for a work trip to learn all about a specialist play equipment company, Timberplay. Timberplay, working alongside Richter Spielgeräte GMBH, design and implement inclusive play equipment for communities all over the world, they built the ship in the Diana, Princess of Wales Memorial Playground.

J and I are looking at expanding the farm and are doing as much research as possible, so we were very excited to be invited on this special trip. We had a whole day learning about the product at the factory and on the second day, we travelled around to different theme parks, play areas and community parks, to test some of the equipment and see it all in action. This was fun for us but Ace could not believe that work with his Daddy could really involve 90% of the time spent in a playground! He was testing EVERYTHING and he loved the water play especially.

The hospitably of the organisers and hosts was second to none and I can’t thank Timberplay enough for looking after us so well. I’m excited to potentially use some of their products for our farm. We were accompanied by a fantastic group of people and I thoroughly enjoyed learning about their fantastic play equipment.

After 2hrs of flight delays, we finally arrived home! Although I missed the time away, there’s something so comforting about coming home. On Sunday, we were invited to the charity gala screening of Cars 3. “Yesss Mummy and Daddy, it’s a super car, racecar”! Ace was in his element, as usual; so much so, he didn’t want Mummy or Daddy in the picture. He walked down the red carpet himself and stood posing in between the two cars! What a little boss!

I wasn’t sure if Ace was going to sit through the whole film but to my surprise, he did and he LOVED it. I have to say, even I loved it!! It was incredibly emotive and had a brilliant story line. It is definitely a film I’d recommend seeing with the whole family.

I do hope you have a brilliant week and let me know if you go and watch Cars 3!

Lots of love,

Chloe xXx