Dancing the Night Away!

The week started off great, I had been asked to be one of the judges for the Du Boisson Dance Foundation Choreography Competition. I was extremely honoured to be sitting on a panel with such amazingly talented people. The panel featured Nicola Tranah, the first soloist dancer at the Royal Ballet, as well as Mark Bruce, the founder and CEO of the Mark Bruce Dance Company. But the person I was most excited to work with was Wayne Sleep OBE! I’ve met Wayne a few times at various different events but this was the first time we would be working together. As always he’s so much fun to be around and I was thoroughly excited to be judging with him.

The competitors ranged from 10-16 years old. The talent on the evening was exceptional, to say the least. The students of the Young Dancers Academy and West London School of Dance were either performing solos, duets or group dances, all choreographed and designed by themselves – including the costumes!!

I was very impressed with the standard and you could see how much effort had been put into every creative piece. The deliberations were fun but also very hard for us all to agree a final decision. However, after we had spoken through all the routines in detail, we finally agreed on the runners up and winners.

The winner of the junior category really stood out to me, she choreographed her solo to a really unusual piece of music (I’d Love to Change the World composed by Jetta) and she stood out from the crowd. Her presence on stage was mind-blowing and I couldn’t take my eyes off her throughout the whole performance! This was one winner we could confirm straight away!! Her name was Eva Trodd and she was 12 years old. Eva has some serious talent and she will definitely be one to look out for in the future!

Keep working hard Eva.

Photo Credit: Chris Bourchier

The whole evening was a great success and I thoroughly enjoyed myself. J came as my plus one, which he LOVED! He was also in agreement with our winners!

Tuesday morning kicked off bright and early, I was out and about running some errands, driving down the country lanes. I was following a MASSIVE lorry and I had already started moaning that he was knocking all the branches and leaves off the treetops. I dropped J off at the train station to work and headed back home with Ace. I arrived home to find the police having shut down the whole road; I thought to myself, I wonder what’s going on? I bet it’s got something to do with that lorry! I managed to get down the road as I lived there, made it into the house and then I find out we have NO electricity! Bloomin’ fantastic…NOT!

I walked down the road with Ace to see what was going on and I was right, the lorry had taken down not 1, not 2, but 4 electricity cables down my road! So we were all OUT!

Power cuts happen all the time where we are but this was beyond normal.

Well, I was not impressed to say the least but there wasn’t much I could do. The whole moral of this story is, you really don’t realise how much you need, or use electricity until you no longer have it! Luckily, we have a gas cooker so I was able to boil water for a “cuppa tea” and cook food for Ace and me. I spent the morning frantically calling around to see who’d been affected by the cut and trying to communicate with J, so much so I’d run out of battery by lunchtime and was then unable to charge my phone!! The electric gates weren’t working – everything went into manual mode!! Talk about frustration!

However, after a not so fun 24hrs, the power came back on!!!! Ace thought it was great that we had no lights all night with just the candles. “Mummy can we have dinner in the dark again?”. Bless him! The worst part was all the freezers defrosting and leaking all over the floor, we thought we would have had to throw away all the food we had stored up, which just would have been a massive waste and J HATES waste!

When you put it all into perspective though, it was nothing in the grand scheme of things. One thing I didn’t mention earlier was that on the way to the choreography competition, we had to drive past the Grenfell Tower. The sight of it literally broke my heart, I’d never seen anything like it in my life. I had gone into meltdown, having lost electricity for 24 hours… Some of those victims and the families that made it out, literally have nothing left, nothing to recover and it will take a lot longer than 24 hours for them to get back on their feet!

Ace’s school have started a fund to help those unfortunate people and I have no doubt that if there is any way any of us can help, it will be infinitely appreciated.

I am currently sitting on a plane as I write this, waiting for it to take off. This is the view to my right!

I think someone is excited to be heading out on an adventure with mummy. I hope you all have a great week!

Lots of love,

Chloe xXx