Buttercup Beauty

Recently, J and I have been soooo under it with work we haven’t even taken 5 minutes to go on a date! Sometimes you just need to take that time out of everyday life and be together! I need to get out of the leggings and into the heels (yep, I would even go that far!) and get dressed up! J’s decided to take me on a surprise date! I have no idea where we are going and I’m very much looking forward to it!! Let’s hope it lives up to all his hype, as a date night has been long overdue! Watch this space…

This last week has been another crazy one! As I mentioned in last week’s blog, our plan was to be on the farm setting up for our 200-turkey arrival – cue the rain! I mean the weather really wasn’t on our side at all; the rain just kept coming and coming! So the wellies were on and the waterproofs were on too! We had the odd few hours of some dry patches and sunlight so I got a little distracted and managed to have a photo shoot with my handsome boy! The field flowers are STUNNING at the moment and I was having a laugh teaching him about putting buttercups underneath his chin and telling him that if it reflects, that means you LOVE butter! I was reliving my youth, as I used to do just that at school when I was young! We managed to get a few great shots of him!

Photo Credit: @sloppyphotographyldn

I know I am MAJORLY biased but I do think he’s increeeeedibly handsome!

Ace was great farm hand this week. He LOVES driving the tractor anywhere with his daddy!! He genuinely adores the tractor – we have to make tractor noises from the word “go” most mornings and Ace, as you can see, doesn’t go anywhere without his best friend Phantom the cat. Those two are inseparable and literally have the most amazing bond!! I really did struggle to get them out of the tractor all week. On a few occasions, I even had to bribe Ace (as I cover my eyes).

Me: “Oh you can watch TV and have a biscuit, if you come inside now.” Ace: “Oh ooookkkk mummy, coming nooooow”! (Ace jumps into my arms shouting “SUPERMANNNNN”!)

Towards the end of the week we had made good progress and I’m happy that we’ve made a start on our turkey preparation.

On Thursday evening, I was invited to a Women’s ‘Soiree’ at Bromley Town Church. It was an evening just for women, enjoying a relaxed time together without having to rush away and eating (or should I say, overeating) lots of treats! Cake, cake & more cake! As one of my friends Kizzy said, when she was clearly taking more than she thought she should, “Don’t judge girls, gym starts again Monday”. Haha, I can’t count the number of times I’ve said that myself, if I could, it would probably equal a deposit for a house!!

Photo Credit: Bromley Town Church

They had a special guest singer and songwriter performing her own songs. Her name was Shan Smile! Shan only 24 years old, I was truly amazed at how stunning her voice was! Her voice was extremely descriptive and her essence was so pure. Shan was telling us the personal story of her life in between the songs and I found the whole evening very moving. She blew everyone away and I wasn’t shocked when Shan told us all that she is currently on tour singing Whitney Houston songs!

Photo Credit: Bromley Town Church

I find it so refreshing to see exceptionally talented, young people, who are so passionate about what they do! It was amazing to watch her and she really does live up to her name. When she sings, you cannot help but smile! Above all, it was great to get in a few hours of girly fun, getting out of the house without either of my boys hanging off me!

Girly fun out of the way, it’s time to go and decide what I need to wear for my hot date with my man! It doesn’t help that I have no idea what we are doing! I might have to bat my eyelids a few times for a little clue! Looking forward to filling you in next week! Have an excellent one!

Lots of love,

Chloe xXx